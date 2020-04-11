News
Armenia MFA spokesperson: Karabakh authorities must have people’s mandate to represent them in negotiations
Armenia MFA spokesperson: Karabakh authorities must have people’s mandate to represent them in negotiations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are of great importance from three points of view: human rights, regional security, and the peace process. . Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook, which also reads as follows:

"With the elections in Artsakh, the human rights of the people of Artsakh are exercised to govern public life. The elected authorities in Artsakh will continue to ensure the comprehensive security of the people of Artsakh.

Naturally, Armenia has been and remains the guarantor of Artsakh's security. And, ultimately, the elected authorities of Artsakh must receive, have the mandate of the people of Artsakh to represent them in the negotiation process.

In this sense, the elections are even more important. The Artsakh authorities have made their decision, calculating all possible risks. (…) it is a pity that the observers’ mission was disrupted due to the coronavirus; but, ultimately, the people of Artsakh are conducting the elections for themselves and not for the observers. The Artsakh authorities have made that decision, and we respect that decision."
