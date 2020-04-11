Armenia Embassy: Third Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to take place Sunday

MOSCOW. – The third charter flight from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport will take place on Sunday (at 3:40pm), the Armenian embassy in Russia reported.
The updated list of people returning to Armenia on this flight is regularly posted on the embassy's Facebook page.
Armenian citizens meeting several criteria have been given priority to return to Armenia on this flight.
The embassy reminds that the Armenian citizens who return to Armenia on board the abovementioned flight shall be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and will be transferred from Zvartnots airport to a special place for this quarantine.