News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy: Third Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to take place Sunday
Armenia Embassy: Third Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to take place Sunday
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

MOSCOW. – The third charter flight from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport will take place on Sunday (at 3:40pm), the Armenian embassy in Russia reported.

The updated list of people returning to Armenia on this flight is regularly posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

Armenian citizens meeting several criteria have been given priority to return to Armenia on this flight.

The embassy reminds that the Armenian citizens who return to Armenia on board the abovementioned flight shall be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and will be transferred from Zvartnots airport to a special place for this quarantine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos