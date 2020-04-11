Artsakh president convenes consultation on COVID-19 spread

Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan has convened a consultation on the measures taken on fighting with the coronavirus spread.
Issues related to the cases of the decease registered in the republic and the necessity take additional measures towards protecting the health of the population during the second round of the presidential elections to be held on April 14 were on the discussion agenda.
The president gave relevant instructions to the heads of the concerned structures underlining that the adopted decisions would immediately be communicated to the population as required.
Parliament speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.