BBC News: Boris Johnson says he 'owes his life to NHS staff'
BBC News: Boris Johnson says he 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the medics of St Thomas' hospital in London, treating him for coronavirus, BBC reported.

In his first public statement made after being transferred from the intensive care unit, the UK PM paid tribute to the physicians treating him: "I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life."

The 55-year-old Bois Johnson was hospitalized with coronavirus last Sunday, and on Monday was transferred to the intensive care unit. On Thursday, he was out of the intensive care.''
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
