Bild am Sonntag: Head of European Commission warns Hungarian authorities against emergency abuse

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatens Hungarian authorities with consequences in case of abuse of the emergency state introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DW reported.
According to her interview with Bild am Sonntag, she is ready to take action if the restrictions go beyond what is permitted. She noted that such actions of Budapest are fraught with proceedings on violation of agreements.
EU member states have the right to introduce an emergency regime in a pandemic, however, events must be proportionate to the circumstances, limited in time and held under the control of democratic institutions, she added.
According to her, the European Commission monitors compliance with these principles in all EU member states. Brussels pays particular attention to Hungary because of the critical past experience, the head added.
The parliament of Hungary has granted nationalist PM Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by executive decree.