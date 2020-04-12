News
One of 5 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition
One of 5 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

One of five COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition, Artsakh information headquarters reported.

According to Artsakh ministry, due to disinfection in the lab, the results of examinations of samples sent to Armenia the day before have not yet been received.

The condition of one of the infected is assessed as moderate, since he suffers from concomitant chronic diseases and went to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia, the first infected patient has pneumonia. The condition of the remaining citizens is satisfactory.

The ministry also reports that isolated and self-isolated citizens are monitored 24/7.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
