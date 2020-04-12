AP: Walt Disney World plans to furlough up to 43,000 employees due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to maintain their benefits for up to a year, the Associated Press reported.

This is the largest wave of furloughs since the closure of Walt Disney World in mid-March due to the spread of coronavirus.

Employees will be able to maintain their health insurance for a period of layoff or for up to a year.

Only about 200 employees will keep working, performing “essential duties” while the entertainment center is closed.