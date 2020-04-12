Georgian PM and speaker congratulate Armenians on Easter

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia took to his Facebook to congratulate people on Easter, News-Georgia reported.
“I want to congratulate all the citizens of our country who celebrate Easter today - Georgian Catholics, the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and our Armenian compatriots, the Georgian Evangelical-Lutheran Church and its parishioners. I wish you health and perseverance,” the PM noted.
Parliament’s speaker Archil Talakvadze has also congratulated Christians.
“Congratulations on this bright holiday to Georgian Catholics, the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and our Armenian compatriots, and the Georgian Evangelical-Lutheran Church. I wish you and your families well-being, health and joy,” he wrote.