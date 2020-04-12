News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine
Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

At least 43 people were arrested after riots in the Brussels neighborhood of Anderlecht Saturday night, Politico reported referring to the Belgian media. 

The riots followed the death of a 19-year-old young man trying to get away from a police patrol. “The man, identified as Adil, was riding a scooter down Quai de l'Industrie after evading a police check, when he crashed into another police van sent for reinforcement. Following his death, some had issued calls for a rally in protest, despite the current ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak,” the source noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’
"This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases…
 Daily Sabah: Turkish interior minister resigns after curfew blunder
"All responsibility regarding the implementation of the curfew lies on me…
 TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand
To date, all 77 provinces in Thailand have banned the sale of alcoholic beverages…
 SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers
The bishop reiterated the need to follow anti-coronavirus measures introduced by the government…
 MEMO: Justice minister of Hirshabelle state in Somali dies of COVID-19 in Mogadishu
“Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state…
 Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos