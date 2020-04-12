Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine

At least 43 people were arrested after riots in the Brussels neighborhood of Anderlecht Saturday night, Politico reported referring to the Belgian media.
The riots followed the death of a 19-year-old young man trying to get away from a police patrol. “The man, identified as Adil, was riding a scooter down Quai de l'Industrie after evading a police check, when he crashed into another police van sent for reinforcement. Following his death, some had issued calls for a rally in protest, despite the current ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak,” the source noted.