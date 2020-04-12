News
Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe
Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe, despite the sanctions imposed on Iran, Tasnim reported.

“You (Europeans) are faced with one virus, but we have two viruses, however, our people have resisted in such a good manner. We took each other’s hands and cooperated. This is a glory for all of us. Our conditions in the fight against the coronavirus is almost well and better in comparison with certain countries,” he noted. 

The Iranian president added that the restrictions imposed in the country in connection with the COVID-19 spread will continue and noted that religious gatherings and rituals on the occasion of Ramadan are likely to be canceled.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
