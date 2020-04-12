News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 12
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital
Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital
Region:World News
Theme: Society

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment with symptoms of COVID-19 infection, the newspaper Express and Star reported.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Emergency state declared in Artsakh amid COVID-19 pandemic
He delivered an address to the citizens…
 Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe
“You (Europeans) are faced with one virus, but we have two viruses…
 AP: Walt Disney World plans to furlough up to 43,000 employees due to coronavirus
This is the largest wave of furloughs since the closure of Walt Disney World in mid-March…
 Health minister: The system formed in Armenia to combat COVID-19 may remain 'unused'
The minister posted a video capturing medical centers that will serve COVID-19 patients…
 One of 5 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition
He suffers from concomitant chronic diseases…
 Bild am Sonntag: Head of European Commission warns Hungarian authorities against emergency abuse
She is ready to take action if the restrictions go beyond what is permitted…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos