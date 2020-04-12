Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment with symptoms of COVID-19 infection, the newspaper Express and Star reported.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”