Artsakh president: Failure to hold elections may lead to constitutional crisis
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan made an appeal in connection with the declaration of an emergency state in the republic.

According to him, the government will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the republic.

Amid the latest developments, additional steps will be taken, “and our citizens will be immediately informed about this,” he added.

“For objective reasons, it turned out that the spread of this virus in the world coincided with the organization and holding of national presidential and parliamentary elections, as provided for by the Constitution of our republic.

Under the circumstances, we had to do everything to ensure that the elections were held in the prescribed period, and, most importantly, that the health of the population was ensured.

The holding of nationwide presidential and parliamentary elections provided for by the Constitution is not a whim. This is a clear understanding of the situation, the fact that failure to hold elections on time can lead to a constitutional crisis with many outgoing unpredictable negative consequences.

That is why all the comprehensive measures envisaged by the decision of the government, involving the fight against coronavirus and now operating in different countries, have been implemented.”

“An interdepartmental commission is actively working, and all the tasks put forward are quickly resolved.”

“It is not yet clear how long this epidemic will last and what impact it will have on the world economy. The state should do everything possible to prevent the economic crisis in our country,” he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
