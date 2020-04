Favorable offer for Armbusinessbank Visa card holders

Armenian regional governor: COVID-19 infected resident to get tested for third time

Deputy PM speaks on COVID-19 risk groups in Armenia

Armenia Armavir Province reports 83 coronavirus cases

All Premier League teams expected to play 2 matches per week in 35 days

Armenia Commandant: Government has lifted restrictions set on mass media due to COVID-19

Karabakh Commandant's Office convenes first session

Armenia Deputy PM: If government didn't take action, 30,000 would be infected with COVID-19 in Yerevan

Deputy minister: Armenian government reserves right to return restrictions on media activities

Armenia ambassador to Italy and Malta is recalled from office

Dior’s message features Armenian language: Love is universal like all the different languages spoken at the Dior studio

Grenade launcher found near gorge in Yerevan

Governor: We have 201 people infected with coronavirus in Ararat Province

Armenia PM on government decision to extend state of emergency

Armenia MFA comments on statements on asking Turkey’s assistance in fight against coronavirus

Armenian medical students in training to also be involved in fight against COVID-19

Armenia parliament majority 5 members submit personal guarantee to release Hollywood producer on bail

Neymar on Vogue cover

Deputy PM presents to parliament government’s decision to extend emergency state in Armenia

Metro: Madonna says she lost cousin and 2 friends because of COVID-19

More-than-expected donations made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund online fundraising campaign

Mo Salah, the Egyptian king (CARTOON)

US embassy in Armenia issues statement for US citizens on evacuation flight

Armenia government cancels ban on media restrictions during state of emergency

IRNA: Number of people infected with COVID-19 reaches 73,303

PM: Current number of beneficiaries of all 11 anti-crisis programs in Armenia exceeds 300 thousand

Government approves 11th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

Putin to discuss fight against coronavirus with Eurasian Union leaders

Armenia ex-president’s attorneys have no information on refusal of judge to consider Kocharyan’s case

Prince Harry drops his royal surname in new documents

Armenia National Assembly discussing extending the state of emergency for 30 days

Well-known Armenia presenter, lyricist’s father-in-law’s house is robbed

Newsgeorgia: Number of coronavirus infected reaches 266

Armenia PM: We can conduct 1,000 coronavirus tests per day

Nurmagomedov on COVID-19: September is not so far away

Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo transfer medical supplies to hospitals

Health ministry: Armenian doctors do not leave country for higher salaries in Europe

Armenia legislature passes government law initiatives in 1st reading

Health ministry: Treatment of COVID-19 infected in Armenia is carried out within state order

Armenian government submits decision of extending state of emergency for 30 days to parliament

Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, victim is 43-year-old Artsakh resident

Rakitic: I'm not a sack of potatoes

Armenian health ministry: Republican medical institutions need extra beds

Armenian PM appoints deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures

Armenia government convenes special Cabinet session

iProgrammer: Famous mathematician John Horton Conway dies of COVID-19

Levon Aronian not to participate in Magnus Carlsen Invitational

NYT: Biden’s ex-assistant claims she lost her job after harassment

IMF plans to increase financial aid to Armenia to $ 280 million

Vestivrn.ru: Armenian dies in Russia from coronavirus

Health minister’s spokesperson: Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia was 67-year-old woman

Afghan authorities release 361 Taliban members

Armenia parliament kicks off special session

Armenia proposes to extend term for licensing wholesale of medicines for another 4 months

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 1,039 in Armenia, 1 more death reported

No new COVID-19 tests conducted in Karabakh

Worldometers.info: COVID-19 death toll rises to 114,272 worldwide

The Telegraph: Church of England moves valuables to Tower of London

World oil prices increasing

Reuters: Ecuador president, other officials cut their salaries by 50%

Turkey’s Erdogan does not accept interior minister’s resignation

Trump, Putin discuss situation on oil markets

Conor McGregor provides aid to Irish hospitals

One of first president's assassins is executed in Bangladesh

Armenia education minister: We doubled the number of video lessons

IOC chief says they lost several hundred million dollars due to postponement of Olympic Games

Armenia PM publishes video on 5th anti-crisis measure (VIDEO)

Moscow man kills brother with axe

ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’

Mirror: Champions League could be finished over in August

Putin, Trump and Saudi Arabia King discuss OPEC+ deal via phone talks

Daily Sabah: Turkish interior minister resigns after curfew blunder

TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand

Artsakh presidential candidate: Elections are the least risky

SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers

Serie A to not allow fans back into stadiums until January 2021

MEMO: Justice minister of Hirshabelle state in Somali dies of COVID-19 in Mogadishu

Daily Mail: Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff for saving his life

Artsakh has 6 COVID-19 cases

The Independent: Famous UK comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting COVID-19

Why early smoking is dangerous?

US women’s squad soccer player shares her training with kettlebell being on 9th month of pregnancy

CNN: Ugandan president, 75, inspires residents sharing his indoor training

Chelsea ex-goalkeeper dies

230 Armenians fly from Moscow to Yerevan: COVID-19 tests being delivered as well

USA Today: Anonymous sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person Iowa town

Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mike Tyson: Muhammad Ali is the greatest, I wouldn’t beat him

WHO: 2nd Ebola death in Congo

OPEC + ministers to hold meeting online on Sunday

Artsakh president: Failure to hold elections may lead to constitutional crisis

PM’s spouse: Easter is one of the most beloved holidays of our family

Tottenham to ‘sanction’ Harry Kane because of debts

Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital

Emergency declared in Artsakh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe

Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine

Catholicos of All Armenians: The world will overcome this challenge

AP: Walt Disney World plans to furlough up to 43,000 employees due to coronavirus

Sharon Stone's new incredible photo in a total black look