Monday
April 13
TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Selling alcohol is temporarily banned throughout Thailand as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus, TASS reported referring to the center for combating coronavirus in the kingdom. 

To date, all 77 provinces in Thailand have banned the sale of alcoholic beverages, and have also ordered the closure of all stores selling the beverages.

Measures were taken amid the celebrations of the new year - Songkran. The authorities believe that people will gather at home with beverages to celebrate the event, and this will further increase the number of COVID-19 patients.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
