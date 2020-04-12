ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’

Putin, Trump and Saudi Arabia King discuss OPEC+ deal via phone talks

Daily Sabah: Turkish interior minister resigns after curfew blunder

TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand

Artsakh presidential candidate: Elections are the least risky

SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers

MEMO: Justice minister of Hirshabelle state in Somali dies of COVID-19 in Mogadishu

Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life

Artsakh has 6 COVID-19 cases

The Independent: Famous UK comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting COVID-19

CNN: Ugandan president, 75, inspires residents sharing his indoor training

230 Armenians fly from Moscow to Yerevan: COVID-19 tests being delivered as well

USA Today: Anonymous sends $150 in gift cards to every household in 1,400-person Iowa town

Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

WHO: 2nd Ebola death in Congo

OPEC + ministers to hold meeting online on Sunday

Artsakh president: Failure to hold elections may lead to constitutional crisis

PM’s spouse: Easter is one of the most beloved holidays of our family

Express and Star: UK PM discharged from hospital

Emergency state declared in Artsakh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tasnim: Rouhani says Iran addresses COVID-19 better than Europe

Politico: Riots occurred in Brussels after the death of a 19-year-old during quarantine

Catholicos of All Armenians: The world will overcome this challenge

AP: Walt Disney World plans to furlough up to 43,000 employees due to coronavirus

Armenian PM’s daughter shares photo: Happy Easter

Julian Assange secretly fathered 2 sons

Contract soldier commits suicide in Armenia

BBC News: Pope Francis celebrates Easter Vigil Mass in near-empty St Peter’s Basilica

Georgian PM and speaker congratulate Armenians on Easter

Health minister: The system formed in Armenia to combat COVID-19 may remain 'unused'

One of 5 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh is in moderate condition

Bild am Sonntag: Head of European Commission warns Hungarian authorities against emergency abuse

6 injured in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)

Number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia exceeds 1,000

Armenian Apostolic Church celebrating Easter

Fox News: Trump declares major disaster for the 1st time in US history

Happy Easter: Armenian 3rd president shares photo with his grandchildren

BBC News: Boris Johnson says he 'owes his life to NHS staff'

BBC News: US comes first in terms of COVID-19 deaths

PM: Armenian military aviation developed supersonic speed for the 1st time in history

Armenian chief microsurgeon: COVID-19 spread peak is yet to come

Artsakh president convenes consultation on COVID-19 spread

Man, 29, sews his mouth shut in car parked near Armenian parliament’s building

Today is Holy Saturday: Easter Eve Liturgy in Armenia taking place behind closed doors

Indonesia volcano shoots ash, lava

Armenia Embassy: Third Moscow-Yerevan charter flight to take place Sunday

AnalitikaUA.net: 4 members of Armenian community in Ukraine have COVID-19

White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy

Armenia PM holds consultation on course of loan programs in several domains

Armenia MFA spokesperson: Karabakh authorities must have people’s mandate to represent them in negotiations

Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab

Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector

Embassy in Georgia: 45 students, schoolchildren return to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency

Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia

Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days

PM: Armenia residents’ participation in upcoming holidays, remembrance days will be restricted

Armenia PM: Some types of activities will be fully allowed in country as of Monday

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots in passing week

PM instructs to submit draft decision to extend state of emergency in Armenia

Reuters: Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees amid COVID-19

Details come in from tragic car accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan

Fire in Yerevan garage, burnt dead body found

Information Headquarters: One of 5 coronavirus patients in Karabakh is in moderate condition

Last two coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 81 and 86 years old, they had chronic illnesses

Property found in Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's mansion is handed over to Yerkrapah Volunteers’ Union

Man who drank vinegar essence in Gyumri not infected with coronavirus

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 966 in Armenia, 2 deaths in one day

Armenia PM: AMD 12bn 300mn distributed so far through government's anti-crisis programs

BBC News: Coronavirus death toll in US passes 2,000 in single day

Media: US upgrades nuclear bombs in Germany

1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan

Reuters: Italy extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3

China medical aid sent to Armenia angers Turkey

Criminal cases to be instituted in regard to 18 of 72 reports on offences committed during Artsakh elections

Gyumri man drinks acetic acid solution, thinking he has COVID-19

FM: Over 63,000 Armenia citizens have returned from abroad

Man checked out of Gyumri Medical Center after being in stage of clinical death

Plane carrying out Armenian students' special flight from US lands in Tbilisi

Armenia ex-police chief's son-in-law preparing to return from US

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Artsakh authorities took that decision, and Armenia respects it

DW: UN raises about $400,000,000 to combat COVID-19

Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market

Russian MFA: Fight against coronavirus pandemic to be main topic during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Health minister: Armenia may create morgue for autopsy of people who have died from COVID-19

Moscow mayor: Checkpoint regime to be set

TASS: Number of COVID-19 infected people has risen by 50%, mortality rate has risen by 70% over past week

Armenia FM: OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's monitoring group has discontinued activities

Armenian MP suggests restarting operation in certain sectors starting from April 21

Armenia health minister posts photos of medical workers' faces

Armenia economic competition protection commission: Violations will be considered aggravating factor

jnews.ge: Drivers tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia, transported to Georgia

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to anti-crisis measures

Armenian MP:Extending state of emergency in whole country impossible by law

Armenian government hasn't decided whether it will celebrate Citizen's Day or not

5 COVID-19 cases in Artsakh, Zakharova speaks on Karabakh elections and settlement, 10.04.20 digest

Sky News: UK Queen breaks tradition in order to hand out specially minted coins to pensioners from across the UK

Armenian ruling party MP: Restrictions on movement may be extended for another month

Ministry of Economy: Armenia now has 364 beginner entrepreneurs