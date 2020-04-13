News
ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’
ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump called COVID-19 ‘the plague” during his Easter video address, ABC reported.

"This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we’ll be separated physically only from our churches," Trump said. "We won’t be sitting there next to each other which we’d like to be and soon will be again, but right now we’re keeping separation, we’re getting rid of the plague."

He ended the message by telling Americans we're "winning the war" and we will soon be "back together in churches right next to each other."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
