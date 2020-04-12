News
Monday
April 13
News
Monday
April 13
Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to his Twitter to thank the NHS staff for saving his life after his was hospitalized with COVID-19, Daily Mail reported.

“I am going to forget some names, so forgive me, but I want to thank Po Ling and Shannon and Emily and Angel and Connie and Becky and Rachael and Nicky and Ann,” he noted. 

The PM then named two particular health specialists who “stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way.”

“They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact - and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.”

“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”
