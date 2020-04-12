Putin, Trump and Saudi Arabia King discuss OPEC+ deal via phone talks

Presidents Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have held phone talks, RIA Novosti reported.
The sides have discussed the new OPEC + deal, supported it and highlighted its great importance.
Putin, Trump, and Salman have discussed topical strategic security issues and agreed to continue contacts as well.
Putin and Trump have also held a separate bilateral conversation and exchanged views on the situation on the oil market. Putin congratulated Trump and American Christians on Easter.
OPEC + reached a final agreement to reduce oil production. According to the negotiators, the parties agreed to reduce production by 9.7 million barrels per day. Mexico, due to which talks lasted four days, agreed to reduce production by 100 thousand barrels, and the US will compensate the remaining 300 thousand. OPEC + plans to reduce production from the current level by 19 million barrels per day from May 1 - with the participation of all oil-producing states.