Armenia PM publishes video on 5th anti-crisis measure (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page a video made by the government and about the fifth anti-crisis measure being taken in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Armenia.
In accordance with this measure, the government provides one-time financial assistance to the country’s businesses with between 2 and 50 employees. The amount of this assistance depends on the number of employees declared by the beneficiary and the amount of one month's salary fund.
About 4,000 businesses have already benefitted from this measure totaling more than 593 million drams.