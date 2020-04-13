News
The Telegraph: Church of England moves valuables to Tower of London
The Telegraph: Church of England moves valuables to Tower of London
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Church of England has moved millions of pounds worth of valuables to the Tower of London amid fears of looting during lockdown, The Telegraph reported.

Under the new government guidelines, all places of worship have been closed in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The items, known as “church plate,” were gathered up and transported securely to the Tower of London over the past few weeks. This includes “rare and unusual” silver, paintings, art, and artifacts from across London’s 400 churches.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
