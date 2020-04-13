NYT: Biden’s ex-assistant claims she lost her job after harassment

A former US Senate employee claims she lost her job almost after notifying bosses of sexual harassment by Joseph Biden, who is now the most likely Democratic presidential candidate, The New York Times reported.

Tara Reade, who was Biden's assistant when he was a senator from Delaware, has reportedly told the media that she was subjected to harassment by Biden. Last week, she filed a police report in the US capital. She claims that in 1993, Biden in one of the corridors in the Capitol kissed her without permission, touched her, and also insisted on intimate relationships.

Journalists spoke with Reade, as well as with individuals who were her colleagues at the time.

Reid noted that in 1993 she decided not to file a complaint. Instead, she reported being harassed by Biden, three of his senior assistants, and later also notified the Senate Human Resources Department. She did not begin to talk specifically about the incident that allegedly took place in the corridor.

According to Reade, no one took any action. Soon she was informed that she was not suitable for the position she occupied. She was given a month to look for a new job.

Different versions

The material says that the persons who were colleagues of Reid and Biden at that time, including senior assistants to the latter, did not confirm the woman’s version. Journalists also failed to find her complaint against Biden, allegedly filed in 1993. However, two friends of Reid and her brother told the publication that she had previously told them about the incident.

The source notes that previously seven other women have also told reporters about Biden’s attitude. Some of them said that Reade’s claims could be true. However, representatives from Biden’s campaign headquarters said Reade’s allegations were false.

The National Congress of the US Democratic Party, at which Biden is expected to be called a presidential candidate, is scheduled for mid-August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.