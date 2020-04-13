No new COVID-19 tests conducted in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that no new COVID-19 tests have conducted out so far.
The citizen, who was confirmed having the novel coronavirus on Sunday, is being transferred to the Shushi medical facility from the Karvachar medical facility of Shahumyan Region.
This person’s five family members, who had been self-isolated until now, will be transferred to a separate isolation facility; their health condition is assessed as satisfactory, and they have no symptoms of this disease.
To note, six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.