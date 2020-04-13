News
Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, victim is 43-year-old Artsakh resident
Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, victim is 43-year-old Artsakh resident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A murder with the use of firearms took place in Ararat Province of Armenia Sunday.

At around 11:50pm, the police received a call from the Masis town medical center that an ambulance staff from the Artashat medical center had taken a wounded person from this town to the Masis hospital, but he had died in the ambulance, shamshyan.com reported.

The police and investigators found out that the deceased was Arman K., 43, a resident of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, who had sustained a gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances.

A criminal case has been initiated on the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
