Armenian medical students in training to also be involved in fight against COVID-19

Companies and legal entities without appropriate licenses to provide medical services to the population will have the opportunity to do so upon a government decision. This is what Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said during an accelerated discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Medical Aid and Services to the Population and related laws held during the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia today.
The deputy minister explained that if those providing medical aid and services to the population with appropriate licenses don’t have enough resources to provide medical aid and services due to the legal regime of state of emergency, and if there is a real threat that there might not be enough resources, upon the decision of the Government of Armenia, the provision of various types of medical aid and services that were previously not licensed for several medical service providers, may be allowed.
In addition, based on the government’s decision, the participation of certain medical workers or students in residency training in the provision of necessary medical aid and services may be allowed, if they meet the conditions stated in the government decision.
According to the deputy minister, this is being done to increase effectiveness of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.