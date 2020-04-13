Armenia PM: We can conduct 1,000 coronavirus tests per day

YEREVAN. – During the past day, we had 26 new cases of coronavirus, the total number has become 1,039, 14 people recovered and were discharged, so the total number of recovered is 211. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this at Monday’s special sitting of the government of Armenia.
"Sadly, we had one more death; the death toll has become to 14,” he added. "Currently, the number of active cases is 814. I would also like to inform you that a large number of tests were conducted on Saturday and Sunday; 680 tests were conducted on Saturday, and 467—on Sunday."
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that, in practice, they can conduct a thousand tests a day, but they need to have instructions to conduct a test. "It just doesn't make sense to call someone from the street and say, 'Let's test you,'" he added.
And Torosyan noted that these tests are currently being examined in six labs, but another one will probably be added within the next one week.