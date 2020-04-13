News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia parliament majority 5 members submit personal guarantee to release Hollywood producer on bail
Armenia parliament majority 5 members submit personal guarantee to release Hollywood producer on bail
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

Five MPs from the majority My Step faction in Armenia’s legislature have submitted a personal guarantee for the commuting of the pretrial measure of Hollywood producer Stepan Martirosyan into his release on bail. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by his lawyer Karen Batikyan.

He said that these five Armenian lawmakers were Nikolay Baghdasaryan, Hayk Sargsyan, Sisak Gabrielyan, Sergey Atomyan, and Rustam Bakoyan.

The attorney said that an appeal hearing has been scheduled for April 23, the application of bail will also be included in this appeal, and he has motioned for a speedy hearing.    

Batikyan added that that Martirosyan has health problems and is in the risk group due to the novel coronavirus. "I talked to him,” the attorney said. “He has health problems, he is in the risk group because he is 61 years old."

To note, Stepan Martirosyan was charged with stealing 49 million 45 thousand US dollars from Russian citizen Armenian billionaire Vitaly Grigoryants, owner of bank in Armenia.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Grenade launcher found near gorge in Yerevan
The members of the rapid reaction group of the...
 Well-known Armenia presenter, lyricist’s father-in-law’s house is robbed
They stole about US$110,000 worth of jewelry and money…
 Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, victim is 43-year-old Artsakh resident
A criminal case has been initiated…
 Contract soldier commits suicide in Armenia
Ararat police department has been reported that a corpse was hanging on from an apricot tree in one of the villages…
 6 injured in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)
Police identify the drivers and injured…
 1 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan
A car went onto the opposite lane in a street…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos