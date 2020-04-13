Armenia parliament majority 5 members submit personal guarantee to release Hollywood producer on bail

Five MPs from the majority My Step faction in Armenia’s legislature have submitted a personal guarantee for the commuting of the pretrial measure of Hollywood producer Stepan Martirosyan into his release on bail. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by his lawyer Karen Batikyan.
He said that these five Armenian lawmakers were Nikolay Baghdasaryan, Hayk Sargsyan, Sisak Gabrielyan, Sergey Atomyan, and Rustam Bakoyan.
The attorney said that an appeal hearing has been scheduled for April 23, the application of bail will also be included in this appeal, and he has motioned for a speedy hearing.
Batikyan added that that Martirosyan has health problems and is in the risk group due to the novel coronavirus. "I talked to him,” the attorney said. “He has health problems, he is in the risk group because he is 61 years old."
To note, Stepan Martirosyan was charged with stealing 49 million 45 thousand US dollars from Russian citizen Armenian billionaire Vitaly Grigoryants, owner of bank in Armenia.