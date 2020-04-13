News
Well-known Armenia presenter, lyricist’s father-in-law’s house is robbed
Well-known Armenia presenter, lyricist’s father-in-law’s house is robbed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents, Culture

A particularly large-scale theft took place in Yerevan on Sunday.

At around 11:30pm, police received a call from Yerevan resident Abraham K., 58, who reported that an unknown person, or persons, had stolen gold and silver jewelry as well as money from his house, shamshyan.com reported.

A criminal case has been launched on the incident.

As per the source, Abraham K. is the father-in-law of well-known presenter and lyricist Avet Barseghyan, and the thief, or thieves, stole gold and silver jewelry as well as money equivalent to about 110 thousand US dollars.
