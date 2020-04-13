News
Monday
April 13
Armenian health ministry: Republican medical institutions need extra beds
Armenian health ministry: Republican medical institutions need extra beds
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

It is planned to create a fund for the purchase of additional beds in Armenia, deputy health minister Anahit Avanesyan said Monday at the Armenian parliament.

According to her, it is planned to additionally attract specialists who will be retrained to combat coronavirus infection. 

“We have only 1,400 beds for treating patients infected with COVID-19. To ensure the participation of other medical organizations, which may not have a license for the treatment of infectious diseases, it is necessary to create appropriate conditions so that these medical organizations have the opportunity to provide normal medical services for patients,” she noted.

This package has been unanimously approved by MPs in the first reading. According to the legislative initiative, companies and legal entities that do not have the appropriate licenses for the provision of medical services to the population will be given the opportunity by the decision of the Armenian government.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
