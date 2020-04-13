Health ministry: Armenian doctors do not leave country for higher salaries in Europe

Armenian medical specialists and employees do not leave the country for the best working conditions, deputy health minister Anahit Avanesyan says on Monday at the parliament.
According to her, the entire medical community of the republic is united and involved in the fight against coronaviru. They also supports partners with scientific and methodological means.
“Local doctors are in close contact and regularly hold videoconferences and discussions with their Armenian colleagues from the diaspora to learn international experience in countering the epidemic,” she added.