Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo transfer medical supplies to hospitals
Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo transfer medical supplies to hospitals
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society

A group from Armenia, carrying out a humanitarian mission in Aleppo, has transferred medical supplies to a military hospital and other medical institutions, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise reported.

The heads of the medical centers expressed gratitude to the Armenian doctors for providing medical supplies and daily medical care.

Head of the military hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi praised the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian doctors, the high professional qualities, the willingness to jointly combat any threat.

“The Syrians appreciate the fact that the Armenians are with us in this difficult situation,” the general noted.

The director of the hospital expressed his gratitude to the humanitarian group, the consulate of Armenia in Aleppo and the authorities for their constant assistance, the statement said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
