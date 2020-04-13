News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Teen injured in shelling from Azerbaijani side discharged from hospital
Teen injured in shelling from Azerbaijani side discharged from hospital
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

A 16-year-old teen injured in shelling from the Azerbaijani side was discharged from the hospital, Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center (MC) in Yerevan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

Two soldiers and a teen have been injured following Azerbaijani attempt on Monday evening of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts of the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook.

According to her, the Armenian side has no casualties, and only two servicemen received slight injuries as a result of the operations. The adversary also targeted the villages of Armenia, and a teen was injured during the shootings as he was standing at the balcony of the house.

The teen was transported to Yerevan. The child had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided on-site. Surgery was performed at Noyemberyan medical center. Meanwhile, according to Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr MC the teen is in stable condition has no complaints, and his life is not at risk of danger. According to him, there is no need for the second surgery.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's monitoring group has discontinued activities
The coronavirus had a certain impact on the peaceful settlement of...
 Karabakh MFA: Today marks 28th anniversary of massacre of Armenians in Maragha
The ministry issued a statement in this regard…
 Russia MFA: Peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict does not depend on elections
At the same time, as per the ministry’s official representative, Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state…
 Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan
He is in stable condition…
 Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident…
 Medical center spokesperson: 14-year-old Armenian boy injured from Azerbaijan gunshot feeling better
On March 30, Azerbaijan made an attempt of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos