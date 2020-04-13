Teen injured in shelling from Azerbaijani side discharged from hospital

A 16-year-old teen injured in shelling from the Azerbaijani side was discharged from the hospital, Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Center (MC) in Yerevan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
Two soldiers and a teen have been injured following Azerbaijani attempt on Monday evening of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts of the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook.
According to her, the Armenian side has no casualties, and only two servicemen received slight injuries as a result of the operations. The adversary also targeted the villages of Armenia, and a teen was injured during the shootings as he was standing at the balcony of the house.
The teen was transported to Yerevan. The child had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, the necessary first aid was provided on-site. Surgery was performed at Noyemberyan medical center. Meanwhile, according to Gevorg Derdzyan, the spokesperson Sourb Astvatsamayr MC the teen is in stable condition has no complaints, and his life is not at risk of danger. According to him, there is no need for the second surgery.