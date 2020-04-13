News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
World Bank: Latin America and Caribbean countries expect 4.6% drop in GDP
World Bank: Latin America and Caribbean countries expect 4.6% drop in GDP
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Over the past five years, the economic performance of Latin America and the Caribbean has already been disappointing, and growth rates on average have hardly been positive, said the World Bank.

According to the World Bank, gross domestic product in the Latin America and Caribbean region, excluding Venezuela, is expected to drop 4.6% in 2020, Bloomberg reported.

The economic drop asks for “several policy responses to support the most vulnerable, avert a financial crisis, and protect jobs,” the World Bank said in a report called “The Economy in the Time of the Covid-19.” But if governments manage to preserve jobs, the region should resume growth quickly and the GDP should expand 2.6% in 2021.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos