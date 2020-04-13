News
Armenia PM on government decision to extend state of emergency
Armenia PM on government decision to extend state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The situation is under control in terms of the number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic, thank God. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated during the government’s extraordinary session today, touching upon the government’s decision on extending the regime of state of emergency for another 30 days.

“Having said that, I believe we must all state a major risk that faces all of us. The Commandant’s Office has decided to expand the scope of permissible economic activities in order to keep the economy active and to not make the social situation more complicated, but we all understand that this will lead to the emergence of a risk that the number of infected people will grow, if citizens fail to strictly follow the rules.

We need to maintain the state of emergency so that the Commandant’s Office has the opportunity to respond to situations promptly,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister informed that the parliament will hold a special session today to consider the government’s decision and that the main speaker will be Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
