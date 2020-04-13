More-than-expected donations made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund online fundraising campaign

Joining the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund launched an online fundraising campaign on March 18th with all funds directed to providing urgently required high quality medical supplies to the Healthcare Sector as well as to address other critical needs, the Fund informed.

As of April 13th, the fundraising campaign has raised $ 208,620.43, 104.31 % of the initial goal of $ 200,000. Thanks to the generosity of our compatriots, the fund now aims to collect $ 250,000. The online fundraising campaign continues and you can make a difference by donating through the online crowdfunding platform here .

"On behalf of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the more than 200 online donors for their trust and continuous support. Armenian communities, organizations and individuals from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Russia, Argentina, Austria and Greece have joined the initiative and supported this patriotic campaign. I would also like to thank the National Prelacy of the Cilicia Diocese of the North American Coast of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Evangelical Association of America for their significant donations,” said Haykak Arshamyan, the Executive Director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

$ 130,000 of the raised funds has so far been spent on urgently needed high quality medical supplies and equipment with a needs assessment currently underway for the remaining funds. In addition, 60 RA citizens were given the opportunity to return to their homeland from Russia completely free of charge on a special flight.

To note, on March 13th, approximately 800kg of preventive, protective medical supplies and devices including medical hazmat suits, face respirator masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, eye shields, digital thermometers and other items were delivered to the RA Ministry of Health thanks to Armenia Fund Inc (US Western Region affiliate of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund), Chevy Chase Surgery Center and the Armenian Relief Society charity organization. The Armenian-American Medical Association also supported the Fund by providing special protective medical suits and equipment.

Thanks to the Fund’s French Affiliate, 60 remote thermometers and 20 oxygen concentrators will be delivered to Armenia in the near future. 8 artificial mobile ventilators, 2 of which were purchased with the support of the Hayastan All Armenian Charitable Trust GB and 1 by the Fund’s affiliate in the Netherlands are also on their way to Armenia. The high quality medical equipment and supplies are provided to meet the critical needs of the healthcare sectors in Armenia and Artsakh.

A final report on the details of the fundraising campaign will be published once the campaign has ended. The full list of donors and the amounted donated is automatically generated on the Fund’s online fundraising campaign page.

The mission of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is to create an All Armenian network with a sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh as well as worldwide Armenian communities, based on common identity.