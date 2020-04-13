News
Armenia ex-president’s attorneys have no information on refusal of judge to consider Kocharyan’s case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The lawyer team of the Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan did not receive any information from the apparatus of the court of the first instance that judge Anna Danibekyan refused to consider the case on the alleged overthrow of the constitutional system, Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys noted.

The media has posted some information that the judge refused to consider the case of Robert Kocharyan.

“For several weeks, lawyers tried to find out when Anna Danibekyan could come to work and hold court hearings,” they said. “At the end of last week, it became known that the judge submitted a note of incapacity for work, which expires on April 16. According to the court’s apparatus, no application for the extension of the note has yet been submitted. The last hearing, chaired by Judge Anna Danibekyan, took place on March 10.”

Meanwhile, on March 17, the court was to consider the petition for replacing the preventive measure of R. Kocharyan with a personal guarantee. However, the meeting never took place.

The defense side addressed letters to the Ombudsman and the Supreme Judicial Council. The Ombudsman agrees that the situation has arisen as a result of the lack of legal regulations, and appealed to the Supreme Judicial Council to ascertain the official position.

Lawyers also filed a series of lawsuits demanding to prevent actions that violate rights, in particular, inhuman treatment and torture against the ex-president, the statement noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
