Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal against decision on release of ex-MP
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal against decision on release of ex-MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has appealed the court decision on release of former deputy of the National Assembly Aleksan Petrosyan, who is better known with his nickname “MAP-i Alik”, as reported Petrosyan’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office had filed an appeal, but it was denied, and then an appeal was filed with the Court of Cassation,” Poghosyan said.

On January 10, 2020, Aleksan Petrosyan was released on parole for AMD 30,000,000.

As reported earlier, Petrosyan was arrested within the scope of the criminal case instituted against ex-minister of nature protection Aram Harutyunyan. Aleksan Petrosyan’s son, Makar Petrosyan was detained, but was later released.

Aleksan Petrosyan is charged with assisting in money laundering.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
