European Commission member of staff dies of COVID-19

European Commission member of staff, who had fallen ill due to COVID-19, has passed way, chair of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.
“I am extremely sad to announce the passing away yesterday of a devoted Commission member of staff, who had fallen ill to COVID-19. I present my heartfelt condolences to his family, and my thoughts are also with his colleagues from the ERCEA and the wider DG Research & Innovation,” she wrote.
