News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
European Commission member of staff dies of COVID-19
European Commission member of staff dies of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

European Commission member of staff, who had fallen ill due to COVID-19, has passed way, chair of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

“I am extremely sad to announce the passing away yesterday of a devoted Commission member of staff, who had fallen ill to COVID-19. I present my heartfelt condolences to his family, and my thoughts are also with his colleagues from the ERCEA and the wider DG Research & Innovation,” she wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos