Tuesday
April 14
BELTA: Belarus President calls on COVID-19 patients not to give up
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

People in hospitals should not give up even if they tested positive for coronavirus, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova and Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik today, reports BELTA.

"There has been information in recent time that people start to give up because of this psychosis, especially the coronavirus psychosis. They say that some patients have already stopped fighting for their lives. The minister knows what it means when a person stops fighting for their life,” the head of state said.

He expressed gratitude to doctors who are “spending days and nights in hospitals and are treating patients in this difficult period”.
