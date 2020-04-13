News
Monday
April 13
News
Deputy PM presents to parliament government’s decision to extend emergency state in Armenia
Deputy PM presents to parliament government’s decision to extend emergency state in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The Armenian government has decided to extend the state of emergency declared on March 16 for another 30 days, said deputy PM and commandant Tigran Avinyan presenting the issue at the parliament 

Speaking about the legality of the decision to extend the state of emergency, Avinyan noted that the grounds that served as the reason for the announcement of this state are preserved, and the government has the right to extend its validity, observing the prescribed procedure.

Armenia has 1,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 211 people recovered and 14 people died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
