News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MFA comments on statements on asking Turkey’s assistance in fight against coronavirus
Armenia MFA comments on statements on asking Turkey’s assistance in fight against coronavirus
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, reflected on the Turkish side stating that Armenia had asked Turkey for assistance within the framework of the fight against COVID-19 and Turkey was ready to provide that assistance, and at the same time, the Ambassador of China to Turkey was asked by the Foreign Ministry of Turkey to provide clarifications regarding the inscription on the aid boxes provided to Armenia. 

When asked, “How would you comment on that?” the Armenian MFA spokesperson stated as follows:

We have already stated that Armenia undertakes consistent efforts to organize the return of its citizens facing difficult situations to their homeland, especially from countries severely hit by the COVID19 pandemic. In this context, I should note that last Friday 73 of our citizens upon their request already returned from Turkey to Armenia. For this purpose, the  Foreign Ministry of Armenia through its representatives interacted with relevant authorities of Turkey and Georgia. The cooperation with the Turkish side occurred exclusively within this framework, and out of this framework Armenia has not asked for any other assistance.

It is noteworthy that the framework of possible cooperation between the two countries is significantly limited, as a result of the ongoing land blockade imposed on Armenia by Turkey and of the absence of diplomatic relations, and thus it requires genuine goodwill and trust building. Unfortunately, some statements made by the Turkish side in the context of fighting against COVID19 do not contribute toward creating a depoliticized and humanitarian environment of cooperation. It is particularly regrettable, that these statements targeted  the assistance provided by the third country to Armenia by unnecessarily politicising and showing disrespect for the friendship between the peoples and their national symbols.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Favorable offer for Armbusinessbank Visa card holders
Especially these days, when you are increasingly using the services of Menu.am…
 Armenian regional governor: COVID-19 infected resident to get tested for third time
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head...
 Deputy PM speaks on COVID-19 risk groups in Armenia
The coronavirus pandemic has shattered many myths and re-evaluated the role of the state and the limits of human capabilities…
 Armenia Armavir Province reports 83 coronavirus cases
Governor of Armavir Province of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan...
 Armenia Commandant: Government has lifted restrictions set on mass media due to COVID-19
According to him, mass media outlets will no...
 Karabakh Commandant's Office convenes first session
Martirosyan introduced the drafts of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos