Grenade launcher found near gorge in Yerevan
Grenade launcher found near gorge in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m. a citizen of Yerevan sounded the alarm after finding a device similar to a grenade launcher near one of the restaurants located next to a gorge, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

The members of the rapid reaction group of the Police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene and discovered an RPG grenade launcher with a grenade inside.

The discovered grenade launcher has been taken from the site, expert examination has been designated, and a report is being prepared.
Հայերեն
