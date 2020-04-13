Deputy PM speaks on COVID-19 risk groups in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The coronavirus pandemic has shattered many myths and re-evaluated the role of the state and the limits of human capabilities; the states have two main goals: to effectively manage the crisis, and to prepare for the post-coronavirus world. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia on Monday noted this in the National Assembly while presenting the draft government decision on extending the state of emergency for 30 days, until May 14.
According to him, there is no absolutely effective strategy in this fight and it is impossible to completely eliminate this pandemic, and the preparation of a vaccine against it will take months—if not a year.
Avinyan also touched upon the risk groups in terms of the spreading of this disease in Armenia. "Twelve percent of the population of Armenia, or more than 353 thousand people, are considered a risk group by age, regardless of health condition," he said. "People who have several chronic illnesses and are in the risk age group are at the highest risk.
About 50 percent of the 15- to 75-year-old labor resources [in Armenia] are in the trade sector. Of those employed, people over 60 [years of age] make up about 137 thousand.”