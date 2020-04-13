Armenia Deputy PM: If government didn't take action, 30,000 would be infected with COVID-19 in Yerevan

While presenting the draft of the government’s decision on extending the regime of state of emergency for 30 days (until May 14) in parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told parliamentarians what the situation would have been like, if the government hadn’t taken any action.
“The coefficient of speed of spread of the virus was 2.4, meaning one person would infect 2.4 people, and the number of people who could be affected would reach the peak 75-80 days after the first case was recorded. In this sense, Armenia is in the period of the 50th day. At the peak of 75-80, there would be 89% infected people, and 8,200 people would be hospitalized in critical conditions in Yerevan. I’m referring to the extreme cases, and 110,000 people would be infected in Yerevan. In the case of this scenario, today 30,000 citizens of Yerevan would have been infected, and hundreds would have died,” Avinyan said.
He also listed the actions that the government has taken during this period and added that the actions need to be preventive, not responsive in order to keep the coefficient of intensify of spread of the virus in the space that is lower than 1 as much as possible.