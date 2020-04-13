News
Armenia Commandant: Government has lifted restrictions set on mass media due to COVID-19
Armenia Commandant: Government has lifted restrictions set on mass media due to COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia has lifted the restrictions that it had set on the operation of mass media outlets due to COVID-19. This is what Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said while presenting the government’s decision on extending the state of emergency during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today.

According to him, mass media outlets will no longer be prohibited from disseminating information about the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous restrictions entered into legal force on March 16 and were criticized by the country’s political opposition and human rights activists and international organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
