Karabakh Commandant's Office convenes first session

Commandant of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan today convened the first session of the Commandant’s Office, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.
Martirosyan introduced the drafts of the Commandant’s decisions setting several restrictions to the heads of interested bodies that are part of the Commandant’s Office.
The decisions will be made public later.
Currently, there are six people infected with the coronavirus in Artsakh. Yesterday, President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on declaring an emergency for a month.