Tuesday
April 14
Armenia Airways urges authorities to recognize process of returning tickets as vouchers legal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia Airways has urged authorities to recognize the process of returning tickets as vouchers legal, the deputy director of Armenia airline Gevorg Khachatryan wrote on his Facebook.

“IATA recognized the process of returning tickets as vouchers legal and called on governments to pursue the same policy. Otherwise, the return of tickets, which is nearly millions of dollars, will ultimately put Armenian carriers on their knees. Russia is already pursuing the same policy, where air carriers are in a relatively stable financial position,” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
