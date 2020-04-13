News
Armenia official on fight against COVID-19: We have divided our actions into four stages
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We have divided our actions into four stages; we are now mainly in the third stage, which involves the use of a strict mechanism for intensive locationing, strict restrictions, and an increase in the amount of tests. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia, on Monday noted this in the National Assembly while presenting the draft government decision on extending the state of emergency for 30 days, until May 14.

He noted that the third stage is proposed to be extended until the end of April. "Keeping the intensiveness of getting infected controllable—that is, the [respective] coefficient must be less than 1—is considered a priority," Avinyan added, in particular. "The [current] restrictions being applied can be tightened or eased depending on the dynamics of each week. During this time, the isolation sites, the number of tests, the individual means of protection are being expanded.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
