Armenia Deputy PM presents scenarios of situation regarding COVID-19 in May

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today presented three scenarios of the possible coronavirus situation in May.
“Armenia will have a couple of options, depending on the logic of the development of events. If the dynamics of the spread of the virus is unfavorable, Armenia will have to go back to the scenario of the third stage during which the volumes of testing will be expanded and more people will be self-isolated.
If Armenia succeeds in keeping the intensity of the spread of the virus lower than 1, the restrictions will be reviewed, yet the volumes of testing and tools for location tracking will be expanded.
If the dynamics of the spread of the virus is favorable, we can also consider lifting all restrictions, yet continue to track location and conduct tests,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.