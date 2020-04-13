Armenian army's military-medical department head: No need to postpone military call-up

There is currently no need to postpone the military call-up. This is what Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia Sahak Ohanyan told reporters during a briefing today.
According to him, the military call-up will be held according to plan, but may be extended, if necessary.
“The military registration offices are ready for the military call-up. They have all been provided with protection measures, and the offices will be sanitized a couple of times throughout the day,” Sahak Ohanyan.