Armenian army's military-medical department head: No need to postpone military call-up
Armenian army's military-medical department head: No need to postpone military call-up
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


There is currently no need to postpone the military call-up. This is what Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia Sahak Ohanyan told reporters during a briefing today.

According to him, the military call-up will be held according to plan, but may be extended, if necessary.

“The military registration offices are ready for the military call-up. They have all been provided with protection measures, and the offices will be sanitized a couple of times throughout the day,” Sahak Ohanyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
