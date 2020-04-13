Armenia deputy PM: We will be able to serve 1,700 bedridden COVID-19 patients

YEREVAN. – As a result of the severe restrictions, we have had a picture that shows that the restrictions are effective. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia, on Monday noted this in the National Assembly while presenting the draft government decision on extending the state of emergency for 30 days, until May 14.
Avinyan added that the capacity of oversight on the violations has been increased and will be increased.
"At the moment, we will be able to serve 1,700 bedridden patients, which enables to have 4,500 active infected people, according to our mild calculations," Avinyan said. "Stricter restrictions must be continued until the end of the first period of the state of emergency and maintained in April. Public and interprovincial transport will continue to be banned, the movement of individual citizens will continue to be restricted, and the foreigners’ entry [into Armenia] will continue to be banned.”
"If the rates of the spread [of the novel coronavirus in the country] are maintained and we are able to maintain the intensity of the spread of the virus at low levels, a milder regime of restrictions will be observed in several domains on April 20-30," he added, in particular.