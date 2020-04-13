Armenia Commandant: All countries are in difficult situation due to coronavirus

While presenting the government’s decision on extending the regime of state of emergency in parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the current state of emergency in the country, said the horrible consequences of the spread of the coronavirus in several countries showed that none of those countries was ready for such dynamic spread of the infection.
According to him, these countries’ two key objectives are to manage the crisis effectively and prepare for life after the coronavirus.
“There is no common and effective strategy for the fight against the coronavirus, and the vaccine will likely be ready in a couple of months. Currently, countries must either try to avoid recording several victims and decelerate the spread of the virus or allow wide spread of the virus so that people become immune, yet more people die,” he said, adding that most countries are leading a strategy that is in accordance with the first scenario.